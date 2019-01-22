LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Deepika Padukone Ranks Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan on Most Valued Indian Celebrity List

Duff & Phelps, a New York based financial service company, has released an annual celebrity list ranking Deepika Padukone second, as Virat Kohli clinched the top spot.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Deepika Padukone’s name is synonymous with acting prowess, beauty, elegance and celebrity power. A recent addition to her long list of accomplishments in the film and fashion industry is the fact that she is the most valued Bollywood celeb.

Duff & Phelps, a New York based financial service company, released an annual celebrity brand list in which Deepika was placed second and cricketer Virat Kohli was placed first in the list of celebs with highest brand value in 2018. The list also said that the actress was worth $102 million in 2018.

With the list’s release, Deepika not only stands ahead of all contemporary actresses in Bollywood, but apparently has more worth than the three revered Khans of the industry - Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. SRK has been her co-star in multiple films, while she is yet to star in a film with either Aamir or Salman.

Deepika reacted to the matter with upbeat enthusiasm. “The past year has been extremely special for me, professionally as well as personally. While it is an honour just being a part of a list such as this, to see my name feature on the top is certainly overwhelming! It is rewarding to know that people acknowledge and value your efforts and hard work," she told a daily.

Deepika’s last film in 2018 was Padmaavat, which, despite being mired in controversy before its release, turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. She has been on an acting hiatus since.

Her actor husband Ranveer Singh too features on the list, at the fourth position. Actor Akshay Kumar is ranked in between Deepika and Ranveer on the list, at the third position.

In her next venture, Deepika will work with director Meghna Gulzar in a film titled Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Talking about the film, Deepika had tweeted, “A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib@foxstarhindi.” This film will also mark the debut of Deepika as a producer in the film industry.

Follow @News18Movies for more

