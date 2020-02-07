Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begin Valentine's Week with a Vacation

As Valentine's Week 2020 kicks in, Bollywood is all geared to celebrate the romantic week. The glam and wacky couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to make the most of their Valentine's with a getaway.

On Friday, early morning, Deepika took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Ranveer's passport. Without giving away any details, the actress captioned the picture as "His and Hers" with a hashtag 'vacation'.

Deepika and Ranveer are taking a break after a long and hectic year. While Deepika dedicated the last year to her film Chhapaak, Ranveer had multiple projects too. He had Gully Boy and was working with the cast of '83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The sports drama will also mark Deepika and Ranveer's on-screen reunion, who have previously collaborated on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's spectacle films. In the past, the two have worked together in larger-than-life movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

