Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Can’t Get Enough of Amul’s New Ad Celebrating her Cannes Look
Amul has made an adorable ad featuring Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Much like everyone else, Deepika loves it too. Check out her reaction here.
Deepika Padukone (left) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as featured in Amul’s new ad. (Image: Instagram/Deepika Padukone)
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Saturday to share Amul’s recent ad, which has both her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with bread and Amul butter in their now-iconic gowns that they wore at Cannes film festival this year.
Sharing the ad which says, “Gori tera gown badda nyaara,” Deepika wrote, “Now this truly is the icing on the cake...or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top).”
Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, loved Amul’s take on Deepika’s Cannes appearance so much that he left a series of comments on the post. “Literally Raising a Toast ........ literally . I Gotta say..that’s pretty clever...,” he wrote.
“MAKKHAN IS LIFE. CARBS KI JAI HO,” he added.
Notably, for her last appearance at Cannes this year, Deepika wore a lime-green Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 14 tulle gown, which she accessorised with a pastel-coloured Siena head-wrap.
Interestingly, Ranveer recently even used Snapchat’s new baby filter on Deepika’s lime-green Cannes look to hilarious effect. The post went instantly viral with 2.3 million likes and counting and over hundreds of comments by netizens, several of whom wanted to know if Ranveer's post was a baby announcement.
On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s forthcoming film Chhapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey in an important role. Ranveer, meanwhile, is currently training for 83, Kabir Khan’s ambitious film on India’s historic 1983 cricket World Cup win.
