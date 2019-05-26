Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Can’t Get Enough of Amul’s New Ad Celebrating her Cannes Look

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Saturday to share Amul’s recent ad, which has both her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with bread and Amul butter in their now-iconic gowns that they wore at Cannes film festival this year.Sharing the ad which says, “Gori tera gown badda nyaara,” Deepika wrote, “Now this truly is the icing on the cake...or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top).”Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, loved Amul’s take on Deepika’s Cannes appearance so much that he left a series of comments on the post. “Literally Raising a Toast ........ literally . I Gotta say..that’s pretty clever...,” he wrote.“MAKKHAN IS LIFE. CARBS KI JAI HO,” he added.Notably, for her last appearance at Cannes this year, Deepika wore a lime-green Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 14 tulle gown, which she accessorised with a pastel-coloured Siena head-wrap.Interestingly, Ranveer recently even used Snapchat’s new baby filter on Deepika’s lime-green Cannes look to hilarious effect. The post went instantly viral with 2.3 million likes and counting and over hundreds of comments by netizens, several of whom wanted to know if Ranveer's post was a baby announcement.On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s forthcoming film Chhapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey in an important role. Ranveer, meanwhile, is currently training for 83, Kabir Khan’s ambitious film on India’s historic 1983 cricket World Cup win.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)