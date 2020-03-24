Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Celebrate Prakash Padukone's Landmark Moment With Touching Posts

Deepika Padukone is "proud" of her father Prakash Padukone, who became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships in London's Wembley Arena in 1980. 40 years later, Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh celebrated her father's landmark victory by sharing appreciation posts for him on social media.

Sharing a series of pictures of the former Badminton champion, Deepika tweeted, "Papa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!"

Ranveer also shared a couple of throwback pictures of Mr. Padukone and wrote: "40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time."

At the age of 24, Mr. Padukone defeated two-time defending champion Liem Swie King of Indonesia 15-3, 15-10 at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 1980. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1972 and Padma Shri in 1982. Interestingly, before pursuing her career in acting, Deepika also participated in several national-level badminton championships.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space together in Kabir Khan's '83, based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team. While Deepika plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.