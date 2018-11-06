English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is officially one week away and the preparations are on at Mumbai in full swing. While Ranveer began his pre-wedding festivities with Haldi ceremony at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, Deepika kicked off a new chapter in her life with a Nandi puja in Bengaluru.
Deepika has even finalised her jewelry for the D-Day and will also reportedly be gifting her would-be husband a gold chain on their wedding. Now a new report suggests that the two have also started looking for their new home in Mumbai.
The couple, who will tie the knot on November 14 and 15, is apparently planning to move in their new home post their marriage. However, the two would apparently stay at Deepika’s Prabhadevi's residence until they find their dream house.
“Zeroing down on such an apartment isn’t an easy task and this will take some time. They don’t want to rush into choosing the property. They want to do it up completely before they move in. It’s a wise and practical decision by the duo because Deepika stays alone in Prabhadevi. And Ranveer doesn’t want her to leave the place that she has made her home over the years," a soruce revealed to Filmfare.
Deepika owns an apartment on the 26th floor of the Beaumonde Towers in a residential complex in Prabhadevi.
Another report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the couple is seriously looking at prime time properties in Mumbai for their dream home and it is expected to be on the lines of Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, which may cost them an approximate Rs 70 crore.
Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.
