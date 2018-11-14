English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Engaged in a Traditional Konkani Ceremony
Here's all you need to know about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's engagement last night.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the special screening of their film Padmaavat in Mumbai on January 23, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
In the presence of their loved ones, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged wedding rings on Tuesday night at Italy’s scenic Villa Del Balbianello, which overlooks the picturesque Lake Como.
A traditional Konkani Phool Muddi ceremony was organised for the engagement in which Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone formally welcomed Ranveer into the family by giving him a coconut.
Expressing her joy, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav tweeted on Tuesday, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove,”
Zoom quoted a source who is attending the wedding, “The evening had two functions lined up—an engagement ceremony and a sit-down dinner. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed the guests personally at the entrance of the Casta Diva resort, which was all lit up. Both flaunted western outfits—while Deepika wore a white dress, Ranveer sported a black creation.”
“They exchanged rings in the presence of about 45 people including their families and entourage. The guests were categorically requested not to share any pictures from the function," the source added.
Notably, the star couple wants only images clicked by their wedding photographers to get out. They also want to be the first ones to share them with their fans. Hence the big ban on friends and family sharing them.
The mehendi ceremony and sangeet functions are lined up for today, November 14.
Deepika is expected to wear a white-gold saree for her Konkani wedding on 15th. For Anand Karaj, she will wear a traditional lehenga and Ranveer a Sabyasachi Kanjeevaram sherwani.
Keeping true to Ranveer Singh’s signature larger-than-life style, the baarat is speculated to arrive at the venue in a seaplane.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
A traditional Konkani Phool Muddi ceremony was organised for the engagement in which Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone formally welcomed Ranveer into the family by giving him a coconut.
Expressing her joy, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav tweeted on Tuesday, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove,”
Zoom quoted a source who is attending the wedding, “The evening had two functions lined up—an engagement ceremony and a sit-down dinner. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed the guests personally at the entrance of the Casta Diva resort, which was all lit up. Both flaunted western outfits—while Deepika wore a white dress, Ranveer sported a black creation.”
“They exchanged rings in the presence of about 45 people including their families and entourage. The guests were categorically requested not to share any pictures from the function," the source added.
Notably, the star couple wants only images clicked by their wedding photographers to get out. They also want to be the first ones to share them with their fans. Hence the big ban on friends and family sharing them.
The mehendi ceremony and sangeet functions are lined up for today, November 14.
Deepika is expected to wear a white-gold saree for her Konkani wedding on 15th. For Anand Karaj, she will wear a traditional lehenga and Ranveer a Sabyasachi Kanjeevaram sherwani.
Keeping true to Ranveer Singh’s signature larger-than-life style, the baarat is speculated to arrive at the venue in a seaplane.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: First Visuals of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Post Ceremonies Go Viral
- DeepVeer Wedding: Twitter Breaks Into Hilarious Memes As Fans Wait for Ranveer, Deepika's Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Semis After Dismissing Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in India for Rs 2.5 Lakh, Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...