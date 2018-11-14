Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Engaged in a Traditional Konkani Ceremony

In the presence of their loved ones, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged wedding rings on Tuesday night at Italy’s scenic Villa Del Balbianello, which overlooks the picturesque Lake Como.A traditional Konkani Phool Muddi ceremony was organised for the engagement in which Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone formally welcomed Ranveer into the family by giving him a coconut.Expressing her joy, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav tweeted on Tuesday, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove,”Zoom quoted a source who is attending the wedding, “The evening had two functions lined up—an engagement ceremony and a sit-down dinner. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed the guests personally at the entrance of the Casta Diva resort, which was all lit up. Both flaunted western outfits—while Deepika wore a white dress, Ranveer sported a black creation.”“They exchanged rings in the presence of about 45 people including their families and entourage. The guests were categorically requested not to share any pictures from the function," the source added.Notably, the star couple wants only images clicked by their wedding photographers to get out. They also want to be the first ones to share them with their fans. Hence the big ban on friends and family sharing them.The mehendi ceremony and sangeet functions are lined up for today, November 14.Deepika is expected to wear a white-gold saree for her Konkani wedding on 15th. For Anand Karaj, she will wear a traditional lehenga and Ranveer a Sabyasachi Kanjeevaram sherwani.Keeping true to Ranveer Singh’s signature larger-than-life style, the baarat is speculated to arrive at the venue in a seaplane.