1-min read

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Latest Pic from Chooda Ceremony is All Things Love; See Here

A new picture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding festivities has emerged on social media.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh on Nov 15th in a North Indian traditional ceremony at Italy's Lake Como. (Image Courtesy: Deepika PAdukone/ Instagram)
A new picture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding festivities has emerged on social media. In the picture, which was taken during Deepika's Chooda ceremony, the couple is seen all smiles. Both Ranveer and Deepika are dressed in Sabyasachi outfits for the occasion.

While Deepika wore a heavily embroidered maroon suit with a neck piece to go along with, the quirkiest groom Ranveer decided to wear a silk embroidered green Kurta with his signature white sneakers.

The picture was shared by the ace designer on his official Instagram handle.

deepveer chooda

The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.

After what seemed like an endless wait, the Deepika and Ranveer finally shared two images of their wedding—one each from the Konkani ceremony and the Anand Karaj—on Thursday evening, which have since taken the nation by storm.

Dressed from head-to-toe in Sabyasachi’s regal clothes and statement jewellery, the couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.

Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

Upon their return to India, DeepVeer are expected make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.

