English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Latest Pic from Chooda Ceremony is All Things Love; See Here
A new picture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding festivities has emerged on social media.
Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh on Nov 15th in a North Indian traditional ceremony at Italy's Lake Como. (Image Courtesy: Deepika PAdukone/ Instagram)
Loading...
A new picture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding festivities has emerged on social media. In the picture, which was taken during Deepika's Chooda ceremony, the couple is seen all smiles. Both Ranveer and Deepika are dressed in Sabyasachi outfits for the occasion.
While Deepika wore a heavily embroidered maroon suit with a neck piece to go along with, the quirkiest groom Ranveer decided to wear a silk embroidered green Kurta with his signature white sneakers.
The picture was shared by the ace designer on his official Instagram handle.
The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.
After what seemed like an endless wait, the Deepika and Ranveer finally shared two images of their wedding—one each from the Konkani ceremony and the Anand Karaj—on Thursday evening, which have since taken the nation by storm.
Dressed from head-to-toe in Sabyasachi’s regal clothes and statement jewellery, the couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Upon their return to India, DeepVeer are expected make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.
Follow @news18movies for more
While Deepika wore a heavily embroidered maroon suit with a neck piece to go along with, the quirkiest groom Ranveer decided to wear a silk embroidered green Kurta with his signature white sneakers.
The picture was shared by the ace designer on his official Instagram handle.
The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.
After what seemed like an endless wait, the Deepika and Ranveer finally shared two images of their wedding—one each from the Konkani ceremony and the Anand Karaj—on Thursday evening, which have since taken the nation by storm.
Dressed from head-to-toe in Sabyasachi’s regal clothes and statement jewellery, the couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Upon their return to India, DeepVeer are expected make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brahmastra: Leaked Set Photos Show Alia Bhatt Miffed While Ranbir Kapoor is Busy on His Phone
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- Watch Makeup Artist Behind James Cameron's Avatar Turn Akshay Kumar into Beast for 2.0
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...