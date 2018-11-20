Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Leave for Bengaluru for Wedding Reception, See Pics

After their fairytale Lake Como wedding, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.The power-couple was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Sporting an off-white Anarkali-chudiaar and chandelier earrings, Deepika looked every bit the new bride, complete with mangalsutra, chooda and mehendi on her hands. Ranveer, meanwhile, was dressed in white kurta-pajama and floral Nehru jacket.See their photos from Mumbai airport here:(All images: Viral Bhayani)DeepVeer, who returned to India on Sunday, got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.The second will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has several big-budget films lined up—Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht.