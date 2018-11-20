English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Leave for Bengaluru for Wedding Reception, See Pics
After their Lake Como wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. See photos.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport after their wedding. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
After their fairytale Lake Como wedding, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.
The power-couple was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Sporting an off-white Anarkali-chudiaar and chandelier earrings, Deepika looked every bit the new bride, complete with mangalsutra, chooda and mehendi on her hands. Ranveer, meanwhile, was dressed in white kurta-pajama and floral Nehru jacket.
See their photos from Mumbai airport here:
(All images: Viral Bhayani)
DeepVeer, who returned to India on Sunday, got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.
The second will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.
On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has several big-budget films lined up—Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The power-couple was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Sporting an off-white Anarkali-chudiaar and chandelier earrings, Deepika looked every bit the new bride, complete with mangalsutra, chooda and mehendi on her hands. Ranveer, meanwhile, was dressed in white kurta-pajama and floral Nehru jacket.
See their photos from Mumbai airport here:
(All images: Viral Bhayani)
DeepVeer, who returned to India on Sunday, got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.
The second will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.
On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has several big-budget films lined up—Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Marvel Reveals the Official Timeline of MCU
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...