1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make Undisclosed Donations to PM's Coronavirus Relief Fund

Image: Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer on Saturday announced to donate an undisclosed amount to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the latest Bollywood celebrity couple to pledge their support to the PM-CARES Fund, after Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan.

The two on Saturday announced to donate an undisclosed amount to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” they wrote in their social media posts.

Earlier, on Monday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has pledged to donate for 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), whose livelihood has been severely affected owing to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to its president, BN Tiwari. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had announced a donation of Rs 25 crore, the highest by any Bollywood actor so far.

Several A-listers from the south, including Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan have also donated money.

