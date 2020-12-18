Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Pay Fitting Ode to Their Characters as Bajirao Mastani Turns 5

Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, completes five years of its release today. On the 5th anniversary of the film, Deepika Padukone shared a fitting ode to her character Mastani in the film. The actress posted an unseen photo with the filmmaker and also accompanied it with a touching note. To celebrate the day, Deepika handpicked a behind-the-scenes still wherein she can be seen dressed in an elaborate costume. The actress and the director can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. She looks like a vision decked up in a stunning ethnic attire with a dupatta wrapped around her head. As Mastani, she also wears the traditional jewellery.

Deepika penned a note signifying her character, Mastani, which is very close to her heart. She also changed the username of her official Instagram handle as Mastani to celebrate the occasion. The note was shared initially on the official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions. The caption along the post reads, “Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity...@ranveersingh @priyankachopra @bhansaliproductions#5YearsOfMastani #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani #BajiraoMastani.”

Ranveer Singh also marked five years of Bajirao Mastani by sharing a special compiled video on his Instagram stories. The video posted on Bhansali Production Instagram feed is captioned as, “Strength of a warrior, heart of a lover - this is the essence of Bajirao. The Peshwa who never accepted defeat in battle, agonizingly accepted his wife's punishment when his heart found home in another.”

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Peshwa Bajirao’s wife, Kashibai, in the movie. Ranveer and Deepika featured together on-screen for the second time after the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.