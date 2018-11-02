English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin With Puja; See Pics
Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media.
Image credits: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani
Even though Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are 11 days away from becoming man and wife, the wedding festivities have already started at the Padukone residence. Friday morning saw a pre-wedding celebration being held at Deepika’s house in Bengaluru.
Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared pictures of the actress from the puja on Instagram.
"Love you to the moon and back. So happy for you. Can't wait for it all to start. You deserve all the happiness in the world and more," she captioned one of the pictures.
In the picture, Deepika can be seen in a bright orange Sabyasachi suit which she is pairing with heavy golden-colored hearings. The actress, who will tie the knot with Ranveer on November 14 and 15, is all smiles as she is joined by her stylist Shaleena and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou.
Designer Sabyasachi also extended his best wishes to the actress on starting a new chapter in life.
"Dear Deepika, A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions," read the post shared by the ace designer's official Instagram handle.
Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.
Dear Deepika, A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions. Styled by: @shaleenanathani Photo Courtesy: @shaleenanathani Makeup by: @sandhyashekar Hair by: @georgiougabriel #Sabaysachi #DeepikaPadukone #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
