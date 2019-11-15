Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings at Golden Temple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a spiritual retreat on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. First, the Bollywood couple took time out from work to visit Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh to seek the blessings of the almighty. Dressed in traditional wear, the couple colour-coordinated their outfits. Deepika took to Instagram to post their picture from the temple.

While Deepika was seen dressed in a graceful red and gold saree, Ranveer opted for a matching kurta. The couple was joined by their parents and siblings.

Then they visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday and pictures of the star couple are to die for. Both actors were dressed in maroon color, printed outfits, while they carried forth the fashion trends on the customary occasion too.

Their anniversary celebration looks like to be in line with how they were wedded. On November 14, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer first took vows in traditional Konkani-South Indian style, followed by a big fat Punjabi wedding the next day.

It is said that the couple dated for about six years before getting hitched. The much-in-love couple got married at a private wedding at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The wedding ceremony was held for two days, November 14 and 15. The couple got married in a Konkani as well as Sindhi style weddings, to respect both the cultures.

Professionally, they first worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela, and later starred in three other movies - Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny (Ranveer had a cameo). And now, the duo is headed for their 5th official film together, the sports drama directed by Kabir Khan based on the 1983 World Cup Win. Ranveer and Deepika will be playing husband wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia respectively.

