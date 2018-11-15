Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds

Read | DeepVeer Wedding: You Can't Miss Deepika's Million Dollar Diamond Ring and Her Smile
The wait is finally over, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally shared their first picture post wedding. And, the pictures are nothing short of a fairytale.
Read | DeepVeer Wedding: Sabyasachi Dresses the Newlyweds in Color of Love, See Pics
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's breathtaking Konkani and Sindhi wedding attires will leave you awestruck. Here's a look at what the bride and groom wore.
Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji created beautiful outfits for Ranveer and Deepika in shades of red and gold and made them look like a match made in heaven.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) and Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for their wedding in Lake Como, Italy. All of us at Sabyasachi wish the lovely couple all the very best for a wonderful and happy married life. Photo Courtesy: @errikosandreouphoto #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiGroom #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi #DeepVeerWedding #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #DreamWedding #DestinationWedding #LakeComo @lakecomoweddings @lakecomoexplore #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in from B-town as newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika shared their first official pictures from their wedding. Ranveer's first co-star Anushka Sharma has wished the couple "a world of happiness and beautiful journey together."
Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018
Read | DeepVeer Wedding: You Can't Miss Deepika's Million Dollar Diamond Ring and Her Smile
The wait is finally over, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally shared their first picture post wedding. And, the pictures are nothing short of a fairytale.
Deepika Padukone's representative has confirmed that the actress would be sharing the first picture from her wedding any minute now.
Shout out to all #DeepikaPadukone fans! We are just minutes away from @deepikapadukone sharing the FIRST PICTURES from #DeepVeerKiShaadi! Stay tuned for the treat. #DeepVeer #ladkiwale pic.twitter.com/PMMBUpBeRO— Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 15, 2018
With a strict no-picture policy in place and heavy security at the venue equivalent to that provided to the world leaders, the media and the fans are struggling to get their hands on the pictures of the newlyweds. Guess who else is getting impatient for that one picture perfect? It's none other than Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. Yup, you read that right!
Neha Dhupia took to social media to wish the newly married couple. She wrote: "May this be your biggest blockbuster.... here’s to happily ever after... congratulations you two @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial."
May this be your biggest blockbuster .... here’s to happily ever after... congratulations you two @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QJ6UYs0EID— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 14, 2018
Actor Vivek Oberoi has congratulated the couple on their wedding. He tweeted: "Many congratulations to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! Wishing you both an amazing life full of love and happiness. Both of you look so wonderful together. May you love happily ever after."
Many congratulations to @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial! Wishing you both an amazing life full of love and happiness. Both of you look so wonderful together. May you love happily ever after! 👏🍾🎊🎉— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 15, 2018
A new picture of Ranveer Singh from the wedding venue emerges on social media. In the photo, Ranveer can be seen arriving at the venue with Baraatis. He is wearing a traditional gold and beige sherwani with a red turban.
FUCKN WILDIN I WANNA BE THEREEEEEEE #deepveerkishaadi pic.twitter.com/q9znHwHk4C— #deepveerkishaadi (@filmyaddict) November 15, 2018
Singer Mika Singh congratulated Ranveer and Deepika on their wedding by sharing a throwback picture of the couple on Twitter.
Congratulations to bro @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone bhaabi.. wishing you both a happy married life .... pic.twitter.com/cW6jfPpNjz— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 15, 2018
In a new video, shared by news agency ANI, Deepika Padukone can be seen entering the wedding venue shielded by black umbrellas.
#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018
Actress Preity Zinta has extended her best wishes to newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika on Twitter. Here's what she has tweeted:
Congratulations @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone on your new life together. Welcome to the married club. Wish you both loads of love, laughter, togetherness & happiness always 😍💋❤️🤩😘 #DeepikaWedsRanveer— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 15, 2018
Meanwhile, a new picture from Deepika Padukone's Nandi puja ceremony has emerged on social media. In the photo, Deepika can be seen sitting with her parents and sister as a priest performs puja rituals.
Deepika Padukone and her family during her Nandi Puja #DeepikaWedsRanveer pic.twitter.com/W6SGX9NlB3— Deepveer ♡ (@deepveerians) November 15, 2018
-
11 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 181/320.0 overs 182/420.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets
-
11 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE PAK vs NZ 279/850.0 overs 35/16.5 oversMatch Abandoned
-
11 - 15 Nov, 2018 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh BAN vs ZIM 522/7160.0 overs 304/9105.3 oversBangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 218 runs
-
11 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia SA vs AUS 320/550.0 overs 280/950.0 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
-
09 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE NZ vs PAK 209/950.0 overs 212/440.3 oversPakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets