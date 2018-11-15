Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Lake Como in Italy. After keeping fans waiting for hours, the couple shared their pictures as newlyweds on their social media handles by simply captioning it with a heart emoji. Several Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, Madhuri Dixit and Nimrat Kaur wished the couple "happiness and a lifetime of love and joy." The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion. The couple announced their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.

Nov 15, 2018 10:15 pm (IST) The marriage, one of the most awaited events in Bollywood calendar, was an intensely private and synchronised affair at scenic Lake Como's Villa del Balbianello in Italy.

Nov 15, 2018 10:14 pm (IST) "Sada Saubhyagyavati Bhava" was the line embroidered on the veil covering Deepika's head. This mantra translates to a wish or a blessing given to the bride and the groom for all the evils to be warded off her husband and may she remain a happy bride for the rest of her life.

Nov 15, 2018 9:51 pm (IST) A string of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra have congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a "lifetime of love and happiness."

Nov 15, 2018 8:59 pm (IST) Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in from B-town as newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika shared their first official pictures from their wedding. Ranveer's first co-star Anushka Sharma has wished the couple "a world of happiness and beautiful journey together." Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 8:22 pm (IST) For the Sindhi rituals, Deepika chose red lehnga, while Ranveer opted for a red sherwani with a matching safa. Take a look:

Nov 15, 2018 7:24 pm (IST) Neha Dhupia took to social media to wish the newly married couple. She wrote: "May this be your biggest blockbuster.... here’s to happily ever after... congratulations you two @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial." May this be your biggest blockbuster .... here’s to happily ever after... congratulations you two @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QJ6UYs0EID — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 14, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 7:10 pm (IST) Actor Vivek Oberoi has congratulated the couple on their wedding. He tweeted: "Many congratulations to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! Wishing you both an amazing life full of love and happiness. Both of you look so wonderful together. May you love happily ever after." Many congratulations to @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial! Wishing you both an amazing life full of love and happiness. Both of you look so wonderful together. May you love happily ever after! 👏🍾🎊🎉 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 15, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 6:59 pm (IST) After Anisha Padukone, Deepika's NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) just changed their official Instagram handle to #DeepVeerwale.

Nov 15, 2018 5:29 pm (IST) Ranveer Singh made a grand entry on Govinda's hit song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy as he reached the wedding venue with his family and relatives, reports Filmfare.

Nov 15, 2018 4:58 pm (IST) A new picture of Ranveer Singh from the wedding venue emerges on social media. In the photo, Ranveer can be seen arriving at the venue with Baraatis. He is wearing a traditional gold and beige sherwani with a red turban. FUCKN WILDIN I WANNA BE THEREEEEEEE #deepveerkishaadi pic.twitter.com/q9znHwHk4C — #deepveerkishaadi (@filmyaddict) November 15, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 4:45 pm (IST) Singer Mika Singh congratulated Ranveer and Deepika on their wedding by sharing a throwback picture of the couple on Twitter. Congratulations to bro @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone bhaabi.. wishing you both a happy married life .... pic.twitter.com/cW6jfPpNjz — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 15, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 4:30 pm (IST) In a new video, shared by news agency ANI, Deepika Padukone can be seen entering the wedding venue shielded by black umbrellas. #WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 4:23 pm (IST) Actress Preity Zinta has extended her best wishes to newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika on Twitter. Here's what she has tweeted: Congratulations @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone on your new life together. Welcome to the married club. Wish you both loads of love, laughter, togetherness & happiness always 😍💋❤️🤩😘 #DeepikaWedsRanveer — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 15, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 4:13 pm (IST) Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sent gift packs of sweets to the media, thanking them for their wishes.