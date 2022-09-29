Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Spark Separation Rumours After This Viral Tweet; Here's the Truth

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved couple in Bollywood. Their love story was no less than a fairy tale. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in 2018. However, of late, social media has been abuzz with reports claiming that all is not well between Ranveer and Deepika.

It all began when a tweet, stating, “BREAKING! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh!!!” started going crazily viral on Twitter. This led to fans speculating if this was actually true. However, during a recent event, Ranveer was asked about his relationship with Deepika, and the actor’s moving statement put an end to all the speculations. “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika,” Ranveer said.

When asked about working with Deepika again at FICCI Frames fast track 2022, Ranveer said, “I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai earlier this week after she complained of uneasiness. The Gehraiyaan actress underwent numerous tests. However, her team did not give any official statement or confirm this development.

A couple of months ago, similar reports were doing the rounds when the actress was shooting for her upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad. Reports stated that she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. She also has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Ranveer is busy with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here