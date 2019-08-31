Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in London walking hand-in-hand. Although its not new for the couple to shell ouyt major fashion goals, every time they step outside, the duo took it a notch higher in forign land, where they seemed to be standing out in the crowd, courtesy of their whacky choice of clothes.

A video is doing rounds on the internet, which has got fans of DeepVeer discussing their sartorial choices once again. In the video, Deepika can be seen dressed in a loose, neon-green outfit, while Ranveer compliments her daring fashion ways in a printed maroon track suit. The duo even clicked selfies with fans as they strolled London streets without a care in mind.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Mai ajooba tera n tu meri ajoobi," while another one responded by writing, "Deepika is in complete infuence of ranveer with regards to her dressing."

Check out the video of Ranveer walking hand in hand with Deepika on London streets and people's comments to the post below:

On the movies front, while Ranveer is shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 in London, Deepika too is part of the project and will portray his on-screen wife in the sports drama film. Deepika has Chhapaak lined up for release before '83 debuts in cinemas in April 2020. 83 will be the couple first film together after marriage.

