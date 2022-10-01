Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to have put the separation rumours to an end with their recent Instagram interaction. For the unversed, a tweet and reports went viral claiming that there was trouble in Deepika and Ranveer’s paradise. While Ranveer and Deepika are yet to address these claims directly, their recent Instagram interaction puts a rest to the split speculations.

On Friday evening, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared pictures of his hot pink look. The actor was dressed in an all-pink look for an event in New Delhi. He struck a number of poses and shared the pictures online. Deepika Padukone took to the comments section and dropped a flirty comment.

She wrote, “Edible!.” Ranveer replied to his wife’s comment with the emojis, “😏💋.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer was in the capital to attend an event in which he not only met internet sensation Killi Paul but also perform at an event. The actor shared a series of pictures in which he was seen setting the stage on fire with his rap skills and was also seen jumping into the crowd and entertaining them. The event was also attended by Faisal Sheikh aka Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair.

Meanwhile, Deepika was also seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, heading to board a flight to an undisclosed destination. The actress’s appearance at the airport not only marked her first appearance amid the split rumours but also her first spotting since reports claimed that she was hospitalised.

Deepika was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai after she complained of uneasiness earlier this week. Pinkvilla reported that the actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalised. The publication further reported that the actress is in better condition now.

