Deepika- Ranveer Starrer 'Padmaavat' Officially Selected at 2018 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles was released in January after a lot of controversy and protests by Rajput groups.
Image: Youtube/ Stills from Padmaavat trailer.
Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Padmaavat" has been officially selected for Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival this year.
The official Twitter handle of the film announced the news Monday.
"Delighted, overwhelmed and incredibly blessed. #Padmaavat has been officially selected at 2018 Taipei Golden Horse FF," the post read.
The film, which released in January after a lot of pre-release controversy and protests by Rajput groups, is Bhansali's re-imagining of the story of Queen Padmavati, her king consort Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and Sultan Alauddin Khilji.
Actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh featured in the movie, which was 2018's first blockbuster.
