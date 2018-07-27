English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Just like Anushka-Virat, Are Deepika & Ranveer Also Planning a Wedding in Italy? Deets Inside
A few months back speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress even started shopping for her marriage.
A file photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Bollywood has been abuzz with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending marriage rumours since the beginning of this year. A few months back speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress even started shopping for her marriage. While the two have never confirmed their relationship, fans and media have kept a hawk-eye on the two for a classic game of 'will they, won't they?' And, a new report in Filmfare suggests, apparently they will.
The publication has claimed that Deepika and Ranveer will follow in the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and will get married in a private ceremony in Italy. As per the report, the two will tie the knot on November 10 at Lake Como, in Italy's Lombardy.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
“Both Ranveer and Deepika were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination. The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place,” a source told Filmfare.
As earlier reported, the Singh and Padukone families met earlier this year, in January, ostensibly to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday, but allegedly, marital plans were already afoot.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Though it looks like the engagement rumours at the time were false, apparently, Ranveer's parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, gave Deepika some super expensive gifts on her birthday, including a Sabyasachi saari and a diamond set. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's sarees and bridal wear have, of course, become almost de rigeur for weddings of the rich and the famous.
