Deepika, Ranveer to Have Two Wedding Ceremonies in Italy; Reception to Take Place This Day

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been dating each other for a while now, are all set to tie the knot in 10 days. While there have been a lot of speculations about the much-awaited wedding, recent reports give elaborate details about the couple's D-Day. As per a report in India Today, Deepika and Ranveer will have a traditional Konkani style wedding on November 14 in Italy as the actress belongs to the Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. While on 15th, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their celeb friends. And as per Mumbai Mirror, the couple's Mumbai reception will take place on December 1.Apparently, the guest list has also been finalised. Other than their family and close friends, the Padmaavat stars have invited only four people from the film industry to their Italian wedding. “Given her deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who had launched her in Bollywood, Deepika was certain that she wants them by her side on the auspicious day. The couple also considers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali their mentors," a source recently told Mid-day.Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.