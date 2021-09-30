Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Work With Vinita Chaitanya on Their Alibaug Mansion

One of the power couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to start creating their dream vacation home in Alibaug, a town near Mumbai. The couple were recently featured in an Instagram post shared by celebrity interior designer Vinita Chaitanya shared on Wednesday.

In the monochrome picture, Deepika and Ranveer are all smiles as they sit next to a beaming Chaitanya inside a car. Captioning the picture Chaitanya wrote, “Who are these dudes in my car ? Welcome to Alibaugh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh.”

Commenting on Chaitanya’s Instagram post, celebrity wedding planner Narain Devika commented, “So many favourites in one frame.”

Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 Crore

The couple recently became owners of a house worth Rs22 crore in Alibaug. According to Architectural Digest, the couple purchased the property through their firms– KA Enterprises LLP where Deepika is a partner and RS Worldwide Entertainment Private Limited where Ranveer is a director. The bungalow comes with 5 bedrooms and covers a plot of 2.25 acres in a village called Mapgaon, which is close to Kihim beach in the Maharashtrian coastal region. The couple’s vacation house is at Satirje, which is also known as the billionaires’ street in Alibaug.

The quaint town which is close to Mumbai city offers several Bollywood celebrities and businesspeople a perfect getaway with calm weather and clean beaches. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also owns a bungalow in Alibaug where he and his wife Gauri Khan often host some of the get togethers with friends from the industry. Actor and producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli also have a farmhouse in Alibaug which turned into their 2020 lockdown getaway amidst the pandemic.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are Building Their Love Nests, See Pics

This is not the first time that the couple have worked with Chaitanya on their personal project. The interior designing for Deepika and Ranveer’s Prabhadevi house in Mumbai’s Dadar area was also done by Chaitanya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.