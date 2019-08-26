Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Trigger Fan Frenzy with Baby Bump Speculations

Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh have been giving new twists to fan speculations over whether the actress is expecting the star couple's first child.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Trigger Fan Frenzy with Baby Bump Speculations
Over the past few days following their "Hi Daddie, Hi Baby" Instagram exchange, actress Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh have been giving new twists to fan speculations over whether the Padmaavat actress is expecting the star couple's first child, with a series of picture posts.

A photo posted on Instagram less than a week ago shows the couple standing next to each other. Ranveer is all suited in blue and Deepika, who generally wears figure-hugging clothes, sports a loose outfit with a pink dupatta.

"Looks like she is pregnant," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Looks very pregnant."

In another photo posted by her fans three days ago, she is seen standing sideways. A fan asked: "Is she pregnant?" Another fan announced: "Hiding baby bump."

Speculations over their pregnancy started when Deepika wrote, "Hi Daddie," after joining Ranveer's Insta session. She posted the comment with multiple emojis. Things got more interesting when actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one." Many construed Arjun's comment as evidence that Deepika and Ranveer were on way to having a child.

The stars, who tied the knot last year, are yet to comment on the pregnancy rumours. According to reports, Deepika is not signing any new movie project after "Chhapaak" and "83".

Currently, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

