Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Twin in Black As They Walk Hand-in-Hand at Airport; See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Be it glamorous red carpet appearances, casual or airport outings, the star couple makes sure to dish out impeccable style statements. After ringing in the new year together in Alibaug, the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Monday morning.

Ranveer and Deepika colour coordinated their attires in black. While Ranveer looked dapper in a white T shirt teamed with a pair of black coat and black pants, Deepika, on the other hand, looked stylish in a matching T-shirt dress which she paired with a leather jacket. Both even wore matching white sneakers, donned their brightest smiles while being photographed. Have a look :

Recently, Deepika Padukone made headlines at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the final match day, the actress unveiled the world cup trophy with FIFA legend and former Spanish Professional Footballer, Iker Casillas Fernandez. Ranveer too attended the match and even cheered for her, at the unveiling ceremony. Time and again, the couple has been each other’s strongest cheerleaders.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in ‘Cirkus’. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film featured Ranveer in a double role for the first time. Jacueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma played pivotal roles in the film and Deepika Padukone had a special cameo too. Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi.

Deepika, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25. Apart from this, she also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

