Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Couple Solemnises Six-Year Long Relationship

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially man and wife. The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.The couple first married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the ceremonies were fiercely intimate, with roughly just 40 guests in attendance. The couple was shielded from the prying eyes of paparazzi during the ceremonies with the help of black umbrellas. Their wedding security was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Both Deepika and Ranveer shared the first pictures as husband and wife on their respective social media accounts after completing the Sindhi wedding rituals on Thursday evening. They simply captioned the pictures with a “heart” emoji.For the Konkani wedding, Deepika draped a golden Sabyasachi saree with shades of orange and red. She teamed her look with heavy temple ornaments, golden dangling jhunkas, layers of necklaces and a beautiful mang tikka covering her head with a silk veil, while Ranveer donned a traditional white Kurta with a Dhoti.On the Anand Karaj ceremony, which held on November 15, Deepika wore a vibrant traditional red and golden lehenga with an embroidered veil, while Ranveer was dressed in a red sherwani and a colour-coordinated turban.The couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony on Tuesday. Deepika’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in their family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion.The couple announced their wedding dates on social media in October after keeping the media and their fans guessing for months.The wedding date of their Sindhi marriage also marks the fifth anniversary of the release of their first film together -- Ram Leela -- on whose sets their love story is said to have taken off.A string of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra sent out best wishes to the newlyweds on social media.The couple is expected to return to India on November 18 and will make their first public appearance on the night of their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Deepika and Ranveer will also host another reception for their friends from the industry in Mumbai on November 28.