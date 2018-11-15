Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds
The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends.
Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Nov 14th followed by a Sindhi wedding on 15th Nov at Italy's Lake Como.
A string of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra have congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a "lifetime of love and happiness."
Here's what the stars tweeted:
Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018
Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018
Lots of love and congratulations my RV and Dips!!! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Qm8DSQYWea— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 15, 2018
Oh dear!— Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) November 15, 2018
Happiness overload to your happily ever after... @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FRIeXLd7Wt
Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and happiness @deepikapadukone & @ranveerofficial 🎊👩❤️👨🎊 May this be the best chapter of your life. Make the most of it. God bless! ✨— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2018
Priyanka called the pictures "insanely beautiful" and "stunning" in her comments on Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram posts. While Alia wrote "uff" with several heart emojis.
Actress Katrina Kaif too congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram. While Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "You both look gorgeous. Nazar na lage."
Deepika and Ranveer were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion. The couple announced their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.
