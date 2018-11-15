Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially man and wife. After tying the knot in two separate private ceremonies at Lake Como in Italy, DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) shared the first official pictures of them as newlyweds on their respective social media handles. The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The most-awaited wedding of 2018 took place at the Villa Del Balbianello on the shore of the Lake Como, where Hollywood A-listers like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen previously held their star-studded nuptials.A string of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra have congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a "lifetime of love and happiness."Here's what the stars tweeted:Priyanka called the pictures "insanely beautiful" and "stunning" in her comments on Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram posts. While Alia wrote "uff" with several heart emojis.Actress Katrina Kaif too congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram. While Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "You both look gorgeous. Nazar na lage."Deepika and Ranveer were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion. The couple announced their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.