Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bride Gets Teary-Eyed During Ring Ceremony

The D-day is finally here!Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will become man and wife in just a few hours from now. The duo will get married in Italy's picturesque location of Lake Como. However, the two have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. There is apparently a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.However, a few details about the pre-wedding ceremonies have been doing the rounds. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple got officially engaged on Monday, with just 40 people in attendance. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion. On Tuesday, the two more ceremonies were held-- mehendi in the morning and sangeet in the evening.As per a report in DNA, both the functions took place at separate venues — Ranveer's event took place at CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como, while Deepika's ceremony held at Villa d' Este about 5 kilometers awayAnother source present at the ring ceremony of Deepika and Ranveer told Filmfare how the guests were personally greeted at the venue with a hand-written note. Deepika looked stunning in her exquisite ensemble while Ranveer looked dapper. The report also stated that Deepika got all emotional during the ring ceremony and one could see tears of joy rolling down her eyes.With no definite details, media seems to be grasping at straws. It is believed that the wedding will comprise of a Konkani rituals, followed by a Punjabi-Sindhi-style ceremony Thursday, honouring the traditions of both families.