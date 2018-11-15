DeepVeer Wedding: Deepika and Ranveer Tie the Knot in a Traditional Konkani Ceremony

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh solemnised their six-year-long relationship in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como's Villa del Balbianello in Italy on Wednesday. The wedding ceremony reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am. The couple kept things fiercely private leaving the celebrity media breathlessly waiting for scraps of information.Despite high-end security measures, a few pictures and videos from the wedding made their way to social media. There was also a glimpse of the couple dressed in hues of white, with reports suggesting that day one was about Konkani wedding rituals while day two would be a Sindhi ceremony.As reported by ANI, a group of 30- 40 guests stood around the railings of the Villa del Balbianello, shielding the couple while the two sat on the floor as the priest chanted the holy mantras.Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit and Nimrat Kaur among others, took to Twitter to wish the newlyweds "happiness and a lifetime of love and joy."While Karan wrote, "Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple, Love you both! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy," Madhuri tweeted, "Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and happiness."An Anand Karaj ceremony, held in the Sikh tradition, will be held on Thursday. The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion.During the engagement ceremony, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Deepika emotional. An intimate dinner was also held which was followed by a dance session, joined by the couple along with Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.The couple announced their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.The day also marks the fifth anniversary of the release of their first film together -- Ram Leela -- on whose sets their love story was said to have taken off.