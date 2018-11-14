English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer Wedding: Even Smriti Irani is Tired of Waiting for the Couple's Photo
Looks like Smriti Irani is also eagerly waiting to see newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in one frame.
As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gets hitched at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy today, the fans of the Bajirao Mastani actors are eagerly waiting to see the newlyweds in one frame. However, with a strict no-picture policy in place and heavy security at the venue equivalent to that provided to the world leaders, the media and the fans are struggling to get their hands on wedding pictures. Guess who else is getting impatient for that one perfect picture? It's none other than Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. Yup, you read that right!
Taking to Instagram, Irani shared a picture of a skeleton, captioning it as, "#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg."
Take a look:
Ranveer and Deepika solemnised their relationship of six years in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur and Ronit Roy among others, have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds on social media. The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion.
On their return to India, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly make their first public appearance at their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Later, the couple will hold a wedding reception in Mumbai too on November 28.
