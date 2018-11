Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest

No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove — Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that every DeepVeer fan is eagerly looking forward to star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Italian wedding, scheduled for November 14 and 15. The duo will tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como's gorgeous Villa del Balbianello.The two left for their wedding venue in the wee hours of Saturday as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with huge set of luggage. Meanwhile, Deepika's team of stylists are also headed to Lake Como. Amit Thakur, who works as Deepika's stylist, has also flown in to Lake Como while stylist Karishma Prakash is already in Milan. Celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou, who recently styled Deepika's hair for her Nandi puja ceremony, also shared that he would be joining the team soon.Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav is also among the excited lot who can't keep calm about the most awaited wedding of the year. Taking to Twitter, Nitasha gushed about the lovebirds at their pre-wedding festivities."No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do," she wrote.There will reportedly be two wedding ceremonies for Deepika and Ranveer as per their respective customs. The pre-wedding festivities include a Sangeet ceremony in which Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan will be performing.