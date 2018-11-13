GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest

Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como's gorgeous Villa del Balbianello.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that every DeepVeer fan is eagerly looking forward to star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Italian wedding, scheduled for November 14 and 15. The duo will tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como's gorgeous Villa del Balbianello.

The two left for their wedding venue in the wee hours of Saturday as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with huge set of luggage. Meanwhile, Deepika's team of stylists are also headed to Lake Como. Amit Thakur, who works as Deepika's stylist, has also flown in to Lake Como while stylist Karishma Prakash is already in Milan. Celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou, who recently styled Deepika's hair for her Nandi puja ceremony, also shared that he would be joining the team soon.

Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav is also among the excited lot who can't keep calm about the most awaited wedding of the year. Taking to Twitter, Nitasha gushed about the lovebirds at their pre-wedding festivities.

"No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do," she wrote.




There will reportedly be two wedding ceremonies for Deepika and Ranveer as per their respective customs. The pre-wedding festivities include a Sangeet ceremony in which Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan will be performing.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...