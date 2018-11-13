English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como's gorgeous Villa del Balbianello.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that every DeepVeer fan is eagerly looking forward to star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Italian wedding, scheduled for November 14 and 15. The duo will tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como's gorgeous Villa del Balbianello.
The two left for their wedding venue in the wee hours of Saturday as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with huge set of luggage. Meanwhile, Deepika's team of stylists are also headed to Lake Como. Amit Thakur, who works as Deepika's stylist, has also flown in to Lake Como while stylist Karishma Prakash is already in Milan. Celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou, who recently styled Deepika's hair for her Nandi puja ceremony, also shared that he would be joining the team soon.
Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav is also among the excited lot who can't keep calm about the most awaited wedding of the year. Taking to Twitter, Nitasha gushed about the lovebirds at their pre-wedding festivities.
"No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do," she wrote.
There will reportedly be two wedding ceremonies for Deepika and Ranveer as per their respective customs. The pre-wedding festivities include a Sangeet ceremony in which Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan will be performing.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The two left for their wedding venue in the wee hours of Saturday as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with huge set of luggage. Meanwhile, Deepika's team of stylists are also headed to Lake Como. Amit Thakur, who works as Deepika's stylist, has also flown in to Lake Como while stylist Karishma Prakash is already in Milan. Celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou, who recently styled Deepika's hair for her Nandi puja ceremony, also shared that he would be joining the team soon.
Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav is also among the excited lot who can't keep calm about the most awaited wedding of the year. Taking to Twitter, Nitasha gushed about the lovebirds at their pre-wedding festivities.
"No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do," she wrote.
No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove— Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018
There will reportedly be two wedding ceremonies for Deepika and Ranveer as per their respective customs. The pre-wedding festivities include a Sangeet ceremony in which Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan will be performing.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
- Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in This Lehenga by Sabyasachi
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Radhika Apte Chilling by the Pool Will Give You Major #VacationGoals
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...