DeepVeer Wedding: Kabira Fame Harshdeep Kaur & Others to Perform at Ranveer, Deepika's Sangeet

The countdown has already begun for one of the most awaited weddings of the year.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 4:04 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot at the gorgeous Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy and the countdown has already begun for one of the most awaited weddings of the year.

There will reportedly be two wedding ceremonies for Deepika and Ranveer as per their respective customs. The pre-wedding festivities include a Sangeet ceremony in which Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan will be performing.

Sanjoy took to Twitter to share a picture of his troop after touching down in Milan and captioned it as, "We have reached Milan for a very special occasion of Deepika and Ranveer. I'm performing with Harshdeep Kaur along with Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan."

Take a look:
View this post on Instagram

First pic: the singers for #DeepVeerKiShaadi . 2nd pic: Nitasha, Ranveer's stylist . . I need picsss 😭😭😭😭 . الصوره الاولى: المغنيين لحفل ديبيكا ورانفير "سانجوي داس بتويتر: لقد وصلنا ميلان لمناسبة خاصه جدا لـ ديبيكا ورانفير. انا سأغني مع هارشاديب كور مع بوبي باتاك وفيروز خان" . هارشديب كور اللي غنت كابيرا بفلم ييه جاواني هي ديواني ،،، واغنية هير بجاب تاك هي جان ،،، ديلبارو من فلم رازي ،،، وزاليما من فلم رئيس وغيرهم من الافلام . . الصوره الثانية: منسقة ازياء رانفير "نيتاشا: لا توجد صور ولكن رؤيتهم معا اليوم كانت عبارة عن تجسيد الحب. لم أستطع إيقاف دموعي، لكن هذه دموع السعادة، لذلك آمل ألا يفعلوا ذلك أبداً. #الحب_للابد" . . يمكن اليوم كان يوم الحنه او تجهيزات او اي طقس من طقوسهم😭😭😭 المهم نبييي صور الكلام ما يأثر فيني . . #deepikapadukone #queenofbollywood #Bollywood #ranveersingh #Deepveer

A post shared by Layan 🇰🇼 (@deepikapadukone_arabfc) on





Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Bari Barsi from Band Baaja Baaraat, Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Jugni ji from Cocktail and Dilbaro from Raazi are some of Harshdeep's hit songs.

Coming back to Deepika and Ranveer's wedding, it will be an intimate affair which will be attended by the couple's family members and close friends. From the industry, Deepika's first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, her debut film director Farah Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom they have worked in three blockbuster films together, are expected to be a part of the wedding.

Meanwhile, as per a report in The Times of India, just like Anushka Sharma, Deepika too is planning to wear Sabyasachi creation on her wedding. According to the report, the couple will be sporting a completely traditional attire which will be having a touch of Sabyasachi’s signature style.

