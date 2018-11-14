English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer Wedding: Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur Wish Newlyweds ‘Lifetime of Love & Joy’
Bollywood heartthrobs Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially man and wife.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018.
Bollywood heartthrobs Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially man and wife. The two got hitched in a grand and intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple has tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am.
Soon after, celebrities from the film fraternity took to Twitter to wish the couple.
Karan Johar was the first one to congratulate the couple, He wrote, "Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!"
Sacred Games fame Kubra Sait, also shared heartiest wishes for the couple, she wrote, "Happiest day of the happy days to come in your lives @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial may your smiles light your lives all along the way. Bless"
Nimrat Kaur also wished the couple saying, "Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here’s to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together."
Sending Countless wishes, Simi Garewal said, "Dearest @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. as you embark on a journey of life together.. sending you oh! countless fab wishes! Have fun each day – love more – and make happiness together! Ranveer you can’t ask for more - the princess is yours!!"
An Anand Karaj ceremony, held in the Sikh tradition, will be held on Thursday. The two actors, who have worked in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning.
During the engagement ceremony, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Deepika emotional.
An intimate dinner was held which was followed by a dance session, which was joined by the couple along with Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.
Reports say the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.
However, the two have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. There is apparently a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.
An Anand Karaj ceremony, held in the Sikh tradition, will be held on Thursday. The two actors, who have worked in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning.
During the engagement ceremony, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Deepika emotional.
An intimate dinner was held which was followed by a dance session, which was joined by the couple along with Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.
Reports say the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.
However, the two have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. There is apparently a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.
