Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding LIVE Updates: First Photos of the Couple as Newlyweds
News18.com | November 15, 2018, 12:06 AM IST
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially husband and wife now. The couple solemnised their relationship of six years in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on Wednesday. The ceremony reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur and Ronit Roy among others, have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds on social media. The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion.
According to an ANI report, the security arrangements for the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phone cameras, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.
In the first visuals from the wedding, Deepika can be seen wearing a red saree as she leaves the venue completing the wedding rituals as per Konkani traditions.
Nov 14, 2018 10:55 pm (IST)
Looks like Smriti Irani is also eagerly waiting to see newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in one frame. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of a skeleton by captioning it "when you have waited for DeepVeer wedding pics for too long."
Ranveer and Deepika have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. As per several media reports, a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.
Nov 14, 2018 10:23 pm (IST)
Deepika Padukone's Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh extended his best wishes to the actress and Ranveer Singh on their wedding. Here's what he tweeted:
Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial - wishing you both a happy married life. 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉🎊⚡️⚡️ -it’s blissful to see love culminate into marriage. Loads of love & big hug to you guys.
On their return to India, Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly make their first public appearance at their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Later, the couple will hold a wedding reception in Mumbai too on November 28.
Nov 14, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)
New pictures from the wedding show actor Ranveer Singh with his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and other family members at the Villa del Balbianello in Italy.
Nov 14, 2018 8:28 pm (IST)
As per the tradition, a Konkani bride usually wears a saree draped in traditional Konkan Kashta style in combination of green, red or yellow with gold. Buzz is that our Konkani bride, Deepika wore a similar traditional style Saree but with a twist. Unlike other Konkani brides, Deepika adorned a white and gold combination Saree draped in Kashta style.
Nov 14, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)
Television host and comedian wished Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on their wedding.
The wait is finally over. After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como, the first pictures of newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone post the ceremonies are out, and they will definitely melt your hearts.
Nov 14, 2018 7:09 pm (IST)
The first pictures from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding are out. In the pictures, taken by Associated press, Deepika can be seen dressed in an off-white lehenga with gajra in her hair. While Ranveer is wearing a traditional white outfit. The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony which reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am.
From their clothes to the décor to the food being served, people are awaiting every little detail of the wedding. We managed to gather details about the couple’s wedding outfit. Here's what we know about Deepika and Ranveer’s outfit so far?
Here's what do we know about Deepika and Ranveer’s outfit so far?
Nov 14, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)
Actor Ronit Roy has extended his best wishes to the couple, writing "prayers for a life together filled with love luck and happiness and lots of babies!!"
@deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Good wishes and prayers for a life together filled with love luck and happiness.......and lots of babies!!!
The Deepik-tion of taste: Amul, through an innovative ad, has wished newlywed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The Indian dairy company tweeted an advertisement in which the little Amul girl is seen dressing as Deepika, while Ranveer's character is seen holding her hand. The ad reads: "Ranveer not single anymore!"
Former actress Simi Garewal also took to Twitter to wish the newlyweds heartiest congratulations on their new beginning. She wrote: "Dearest Ranveer & Deepika as you embark on a journey of life together sending you oh! countless fab wishes! Have fun each day – love more – and make happiness together! Ranveer, you can’t ask for more - the princess is yours!!"
Dearest @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. as you embark on a journey of life together.. sending you oh! countless fab wishes! Have fun each day – love more – and make happiness together! Ranveer you can’t ask for more - the princess is yours!!
Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait has shared her warmest wish for the newlywed couple, tweeting "Happiest day of the happy days to come in your lives Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. May your smiles light your lives all along the way. Bless."
Deepika and Ranveer have been dating each other for six years now. Deepika recently confirmed the same on filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Over the past six years, while Deepika has been a little shy about expressing her feelings for Ranveer, he has been quite vocal about his fondness for the actress.
Nov 14, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)
Congratulatory messages have already begun pouring in for newlywed couple on social media.
Nov 14, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)
Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted her wishes for Ranveer and Deepika. She wrote: "Huge congratulations Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! Here's to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together."
During the engagement ceremony, which also reportedly took place Tuesday, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Deepika emotional. An intimate dinner was held which was followed by a dance session.
The couple is reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions--one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.