Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding LIVE Updates: First Photos of the Couple as Newlyweds

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially husband and wife now. The couple solemnised their relationship of six years in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on Wednesday. The ceremony reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur and Ronit Roy among others, have extended their best wishes to the newlyweds on social media. The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion.According to an ANI report, the security arrangements for the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phone cameras, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.