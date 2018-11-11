English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Preparations Begin at Lake Como, Here's the First Pic
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sing are just three days away from tying the knot at the exotic Lake Como in Italy.
Image Courtesy: Gaga Bride/ Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sing are just three days away from tying the knot at the exotic Lake Como in Italy. The two have already reached the destination and the wedding preparations are in full swing.
A picture of the wedding destination is making rounds on the internet. In the picture, we can see the luxurious Villa del Balbianello, the place where the duo will be getting married.
Apart from this, members of Deepika's team have been sharing some inside pictures from Italy. Her manager, Karishma Prakash, Instagrammed a picture of her hotel room. While Deepika’s hair stylist, Amit Thakur has put up a video clip, about his journey.
Early on Saturday morning, the two were spotted all smile with their families at the airport as they left for Italy. While Deepika maintained her poise as a gleeful bride-to-be, Ranveer was in his usual energetic self. Twining in off-white attires their pictures went viral on the Internet.
Last week, pre-wedding festivities began with a Nandi Puja held recently at Deepika’s Bengaluru house and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer’s Mumbai home.
The wedding rituals will start from 13th with a Sangeet ceremony. Next day the two will tie the knot as per Kannada tradition while on the day after, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.
The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.
Dear Deepika, A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions. Styled by: @shaleenanathani Photo Courtesy: @shaleenanathani Makeup by: @sandhyashekar Hair by: @georgiougabriel #Sabaysachi #DeepikaPadukone #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
