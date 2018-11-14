English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer Wedding: Twitter Breaks Into Hilarious Memes As Fans Wait for Ranveer, Deepika's Pics
Although the first pictures from the venue are out, fans are still waiting to catch a glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Image: Getty Images)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making sure that their wedding is a private and intimate affair. The couple has planned a strict security arrangement so that nothing comes out before the rituals are completed.
Amidst all the security, fans wait for the pictures of the newlyweds. While waiting for a sneak-peek from the ceremonies, fans have abuzz the social media with memes surrounding their wedding. Take a look:
PIC JUST IN: Ranveer and Deepika looking stunning at their wedding! #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepveerKiShadi #DeepVeerWedding pic.twitter.com/oNlTNi4tpe— Mohit Dantre (@MoooPoint) November 14, 2018
Instagram right now waiting for #DeepveerKiShaadi photos:- pic.twitter.com/rB1opCSyKt
— Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) November 14, 2018
Me waiting for Deepika & Ranveer's engagement pictures #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/kpwU63bvd4
— siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) November 13, 2018
Pics dedo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #DeepVeerKiShaadi
— Bhartiya Nari (@chick_gal) November 14, 2018
Me waiting for Deepika's pics#DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/u5TyAkLvCU
— Burning Dezire. (@iam_za1d) November 14, 2018
Waiting for #DeepVeerKiShaadi pictures: pic.twitter.com/A5FjgClqRq
— Doe #Ladkiwale👑 (@doepikapadukone) November 14, 2018
