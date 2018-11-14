DeepVeer Wedding: Twitter Breaks Into Hilarious Memes As Fans Wait for Ranveer, Deepika's Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making sure that their wedding is a private and intimate affair. The couple has planned a strict security arrangement so that nothing comes out before the rituals are completed.Although the first pictures from the venue are out, fans are still waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple.According to an ANI report, the security arrangements for the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phones, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.Amidst all the security, fans wait for the pictures of the newlyweds. While waiting for a sneak-peek from the ceremonies, fans have abuzz the social media with memes surrounding their wedding. Take a look:The report states that, at the CastaDiva resort, where Ranveer's event took place, any and all guests or visitors have to present a special wristband while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. Also, the guests' e-invite bears a QR code to be scanned at the entry. In order to keep snooping photographers and gossip mongers at bay, numerous security boats patrol outside the venue.On November 10, Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav teased the pre-wedding rituals on Twitter."No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove," she wrote on the microblogging site.Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who reportedly performed at the sangeet ceremony Tuesday, had to take down a picture from social media, that showed her and her husband standing near the picturesque lake. But the screenshot of the now deleted photo is already viral on social media.