Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s New Photo is Royalty Personified, See Here

Bollywod star Ranveer Singh has posted a new photo with wife Deepika Padukone on Twitter ahead of their Bengaluru reception. They don’t look anything short of royalties in this traditionally posed photo.Deepika and Ranveer are back in India after their fairytale wedding in Italy’s picturesque Lake Como. They are expected to host two receptions—One in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.while the fans are waiting for the reception pics, Ranveer has posted a posed photograph on Twitter.The first reception is underway in Bengaluru’s The Leela where the couple are greeting their family members and close friends. As per reports, they will be hosting another reception for their friends in the film industry in Mumbai on December 1.Incidentally, their fellow industry member Priyanka Chopra is expected to tie the knot with American singer-actor Nick Jonas the next day in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.Deepika and Ranveer got married as per the Konkani and Sindhi customs on November 14 and 15 respectively in Italy. There was ‘no picture’ policy so the fans had to wait for a long time to see their wedding photos. Later, the couple posted some gorgeous pictures on social media.On the work front, they were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. While Ranveer will next be seen in Simmba, Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet.