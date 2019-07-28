Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's This is 'Us' Pic is All Things Romantic
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posed for a glamorous, black and white themed photoshoot. See pics here.
Image of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone , courtesy of Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting major fashion and couple goals when it comes to B-town business. Deepika shared the adorable couple's picture from a photoshoot recently as they looked mesmerisingly charming and stylish together.
In the image that is also an indication of the power play in the Deep-Veer relationship, Ranveer can be seen laying down on the floor, dressed in floral, printed three-piece tuxedo with shiny, black boots. He completed his look with tinted sunglasses.
Deepika chose to rock the photoshoot in a sleek, deep-neck, white gown with puffed sleeves. She paired the stylish, flared bottom dress with a metallic belt. Her hair were tied in a nice, clean and side parted bun. She carried the look gracefully without extra accessories.
The image was captioned "Us" by the Padmaavat actress, who received around 620,000 likes within an hour of the image surfacing on social media. Ranveer reacted to the post by liking it from his account. See image here:
On the movies front, the two stars will be coming together after 2018's Padmaavat for Kabir Khan's '83. The sports-drama film will trace India's first World cup win against West Indies in 1983 in England. Ranveer will play Kapil Dev, while Deepika will portray Romi Dev in the upcoming film, scheduled to release in April 2020.
Deepika's Chhapaak, opposite Vikrant Massey, will release in January 2020. Directed by Raazi helmer Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will trace the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
