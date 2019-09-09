Deepika Padukone Reacts to PV Sindhu Calling Her Beautiful and Talented Actress

A few days back PV Sindhu, who made history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to win gold at BWF World Championship said that she wishes Deepika Padukone to do her biopic if ever a film is made on her victory. Later, in an interview post her victory, she named the actress in the list of her favourite actors saying, "Deepika is a very talented and beautiful actress as well."

Now reacting to the same, Deepika took to her Instagram story to thank the badminton player. The actress posted a video of Sindhu's interview and wrote, "Love you champ!" The post was again shared by Sindhu on her Instagram account. Take a look:

Reportedly, actor Sonu Sood recently has recently gained the rights to make a movie on PV Sindhu. Talking about the same, Sindhu told a portal, "Yes, he told me. But I could only speak to him for a few minutes."

Earlier talking about the film Sood said, "I would love to see Deepika playing character of Sindhu in my film. She is a fine actress. We are still in scripting stage. If the part is offered to her and she likes the script and director, and has the time for it, she will surely give her nod."

For the unversed, Deepika is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and she herself has been a national level badminton player during her school days.

Meanwhile, Deepika is shooting for Kabir Khan’s sport based movie '83 with Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem among others. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak essaying the role of acid attack survivour Laxmi. The movie is slated to release next year on January 2020.

