Deepika Padukone Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Confirmation Posts

Deepika Padukone has reacted to the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding have been doing the rounds for a few weeks now. However, it wasn’t until Ayan Mukerji dropped the video of the soon-to-be-married couple from their upcoming film, Brahmastra, to congratulate them that fans were truly convinced the wedding was happening. The video, a wedding announcement of sorts, featured Alia and Ranbir romancing in the streets of Varanasi to the tunes of Kesariya.

The video was shared by Ayan, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan. Hours after the video was shared, Deepika seemingly reacted to it. The actress, who had previously dated Ranbir, was spotted ‘liking’ the posts shared by Ayan and Karan. While Deepika is yet to make a public comment about the wedding, it seems like the actress is sending her love to the couple.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Others who liked the posts included Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Kajol and Ananya Panday.

Deepika and Ranbir dated for a few years during their initial years in the industry. However, they broke up and Ranbir went on to date Katrina Kaif. After his split with Kat, Ranbir began dating Alia. Although the break-up, Deepika and Ranbir starred in a few movies together — including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Deepika’s husband Ranveer is also on good terms with Ranbir.

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday. The mehendi ceremony took place at the wedding venue, Ranbir’s Pali Hill home Vastu. Several members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family were seen making their way to the ceremony. These included Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain and Pooja Bhatt. In the evening, a sangeet ceremony reportedly took place with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda joining the families.

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will take place on Thursday, April 14, Neetu Kapoor confirmed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.