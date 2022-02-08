Deepika Padukone Reacts To Trolls Asking If Ranveer Singh Gave 'Permission' For Bold Scenes In Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa this weekend. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, has already created quite a buzz among moviegoers. While the intense trailer and the catchy music have everyone talking, Deepika also raised a few eyebrows courtesy of her intimate scenes with Siddhant shown in the trailer.

Several social media users were curious to know Ranveer Singh’s take on the movie. A few trolls even asked if Deepika Padukone asked her actor-husband ‘permission’ before filming kissing on-screen in Gehraiyaan. Deepika has now shared her reaction to the numerous comments.

The actress, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, said, “It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it.” The actress added that it feels stupid that a troll asked if she sought permission from Ranveer to do the movie. “I think for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments, I am pretty certain he doesn’t. I think, yuck, it just feels so stupid." she added.

When Gehraiyaan’s trailer had released, Ranveer Singh had turned her cheerleader. At the time, Ranveer shared a still from the trailer on Instagram and lauded it. In his words, Gehraiyaan is “Moody, sexy and intense!!!.” He then added, “Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseer the Legend and my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx.” He also called Karan Johar “the sexiest of them all.”

The trailer teases the movie revolves around modern-day relationships and touches upon many complex emotions people go through. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the movie. Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Ananya’s fiancé while Deepika is shown to be in a relationship with Dhairya Karwa. The trailer shows the couples heading for a trip when a spark ignites between Deepika and Siddhant, leading to a dramatic turn of events.

