Deepika Padukone Reacts to Working With Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Project K

Deepika Padukone has been juggling her professional commitments. The actress has wrapped up filming for Shakun Batra’s next and is currently busy promoting the upcoming sports drama 83, co-starring husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika also wrapped up shooting a small chunk of one of her other films in Hyderabad a few days ago. She was filming for Prabhas-starrer Project K helmed by Nag Ashwin.

The actress, who has never worked in a Telugu language film before, shared her experience of being a part of the highly anticipated science action project. Speaking to Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, Deepika revealed she is nervous working on the huge project. The actress said, “I am nervous because I feel like yes when the camera rolls, it will feel like familiar territory.” She added she has never worked with Prabhas or Nag before and is also having to do it in a language apart from Hindi. She also touched upon the heavy-duty VFX work on the film, which has already created a lot of buzz. “I’m excited because this is a new journey we are embarking upon, I’m nervous because it’s unknown but I’m also excited,"she shared.

Deepika, who wrapped up the shoot in Hyderabad, shared a glimpse of her scrumptious local lunch meal on Sunday. On her Instagram stories, she wrote, “If you know you know” and tagged Prabhas and Nag.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah to promote, ‘83. Accompanying them were filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur and Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia. Deepika and Ranveer were recently spotted while leaving the Mumbai airport. At the prestigious event in Jeddah, Ranveer looked dashing in a pantsuit and hat. Deepika, on the other hand, was ravishing in gorgeous pink couture. Deepika is also co-producing the film.

Deepika will next star in a remake of the American comedy The Intern. She is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next project Pathan. Deepika will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter for the first time.

