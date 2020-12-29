Deepika Padukone Recalls Bollywood Debut: My Accent was Made Fun of, It was Extremely Hurtful

Deepika Padukone is arguably one of the biggest female superstars in Bollywood right now. The actress, who made her debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, has delivered numerous blockbusters in her 13-year film career.

However, it wasn't a cakewalk for the actress. In a recent interview with India Today, Deepika opened up about being subjected to "scathing" criticism that she faced at the initial stage of her career.

"After hustling and grinding through the modelling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed 'Om Shanti Om' at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end. My very first movie was a big-ticket, marquee project with the biggest names in the business. In 2007, when the film finally released, there was love and appreciation in abundance, but there was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work, 'Oh she is a model, she cannot act.' My accent was made fun of," Deepika said.

"A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kinds of brickbats most certainly affect you," she added, speaking about the toll it took on her at the time.

Deepika further credited her parents for teaching her "to live within our means, encouraged us to focus not only on our professional achievements but on being remembered as good human beings."

"It is these very beacons of life and learnings that have helped me navigate my personal and professional path through storms of adversity, with humility in my being and gratitude in my heart," she concluded.