Deepika Padukone Recreates 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' Scene with Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan Directs

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be the special guests on the Shaandar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. A trailer of the upcoming episode was released on Sony TV recently. The show is bringing celebrity guests every Friday from all walks of life and this time we will see Deepika and Farah.

It will be interesting to watch Deepika and Farah sitting on the hot seat and answering the questions asked by Amitabh. This is not the first time they are coming to the show, as Deepika and Farah appeared in earlier seasons also. In the small trailer, Deepika is seen re-enacting the Ek Chuti Sindoor scene from her debut film Om Shanti Om with Big B, who is seen having fun with the dialogue and gives it his own twist. Farah, who launched Deepika in Bollywood is seen directing them for this fun segment. It is also seen that both the guests are presented with Rs 25 lakh question, meaning they have won Rs 12.50 lakh already.

Deepika was also seen with Amitabh in the movie Piku and is also working with him for their upcoming project together which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern. They will also be seen together in Nag Ashwin’s film, tentatively titled Project K, with Prabhas as the leading man.

Himani Bundela has already become the first ‘crorepati’ of KBC 13.

