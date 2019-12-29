Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Deepika Padukone Recreates Famous Hand Wave Scene from Om Shanti Om on Dance Plus

Deepika Padukone was on the sets of the dance show to promote Chhapaak when she agreed to recreate the scene on the request of a contestant who is a big fan of the actress.

News18.com

December 29, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Recreates Famous Hand Wave Scene from Om Shanti Om on Dance Plus
Deepika Padukone was on the sets of the dance show to promote Chhapaak when she agreed to recreate the scene on the request of a contestant who is a big fan of the actress.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone paid a visit on the sets of the dance reality show Dance Plus as part of a promotional activity for her upcoming movie Chhapaak. She recreated the scene from her debut movie Om Shanti Om, where she walked on the song Aankhon Mein Teri, and left everyone in awe.

The actress was recreating the red carpet moment which had her dupatta getting stuck in Shah Rukh Khan's sleeve button. One of the contestants of the show, Rupesh, is said to be a big fan of the actress and expressed his desire to re-enact the scene. Deepika too took it sportingly and even did her typical hand wave. For the same, she even draped a dupatta as a saree and walked around the stage in the same manner and poise as she did in the song. Rupesh was happy to have his dream come true.

Deepika's Bollywood journey started with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. While she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan himself in her first movie, her performance in a double role was quite appreciated. Ever since, she has starred in some memorable roles and established a huge fan base of her own in the industry. Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Tamasha remain some of the few movies where her role garnered huge critical appreciation.

Her upcoming film Chhapaak too looks promising and has generated a good buzz. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

