Deepika Padukone Recreates Naam Hai Tera with Himesh Reshammiya on Indian Idol 11 Sets

Deepika Padukone graced the stage of 'Indian Idol 11' and recreated 'Naam Hai Tera' track with singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya for their fans.

December 31, 2019
Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree leading up to the theatrical debut of her upcoming film Chhapaak. She recently graced the stage of singing reality show Indian Idol where she recreated Naam Hai Tera track with Himesh Reshammiya.

Singer-composer Himesh had earlier replaced composer Anu Malik as judge on Indian Idol 11 after the latter withdrew his name from the show in the face of MeToo allegations against him. Singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, too, had accused Anu of sexual misconduct in the past and the campaign forced him to quit the show last month.

Now, when Deepika arrived on Indian Idol 11 sets, Himesh and the actress could not hold back and recreated Naam Hai Tera track after 13 years. The hit song featured Deepika and Himesh in the music video and is considered the former's entry in Bollywood. Himesh posted pics of Deepika on his Instagram handle and informed fans that they did perform the song on-stage. Alongside the pictures of the two artists, Himesh heaped praise Deepika over her upcoming film Chhappak and wished her success upon release on January 10.

(With inputs from IANS)

