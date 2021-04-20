Deepika Padukone Recreates Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming' in Reels Video

Deepika Padukone is one of the top actors of Bollywood but when it comes to her peppy music choices, they seem to come from Tollywood. The actress shared an Instagram post on Sunday with Tamil star Vijay Thalapathy’s Vaathi Coming from the 2021 movie Master playing in the background.

Deepika shared a glimpse of her usual work day in Mumbai through an Instagram Reel. In the video, she was seen stepping out of her vanity van in blue pants and a sky blue shirt with a cup of her morning drink. As she was walking towards the camera, the 35-year-old actress said that they would need one montage of her just walking. This is followed by a montage of the actor’s various walks where she is heading for her shoots. Deepika is seen in different attires as she attends various shoots and at one point the actor starts recording the cameraperson with her smartphone and says that she is making a behind the scenes video of the behind the scenes video.

As the video played, the high-spirited beats of Master’s Vaathi Coming played in the background. The music for the 2021 movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music album released earlier in January this year, and the Vaathi Coming song video has garnered over Anirudh’s music has certainly transcended the language barrier and has sneaked up on Bollywood stars.

Deepika’s Instagram Reel has received over 8,88,501 likes since it was shared on the social media platform. The video has also led some fans to speculate that this might be a hint to an upcoming collaboration between the Tamil star and the Bollywood actress. As one fan commented on Deepika’s post, “Possible Collab for Vijay and Deepika?” While another fan commented “Wow thalapathy 😍😍😍”. The music certainly managed to make its impression as one comment read, “Love the background music."

