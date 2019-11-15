Deepika Padukone Recycles Wedding Outfit for First Anniversary with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary by visiting two religious places in two days. The Bollywood couple visited Tirupati on November 14, and headed to the Golden Temple the next day. The two of them chose to deck up in traditional outfits suitable for each shrine for their visit.

On Friday, Ranveer and Deepika visited Shri Harminder Sahib early in the morning. Deepika wore a deep brick red ankle length kurta with dhoti pants, with a sheer tissue dupatta with scattered embroidery all over it. The outfits for both the days were designed by Sabyasachi.

The actress did not play it subtle in terms of accessories and makeup. She was seen wearing a jadau choker, light smokey eyes, muted lip and sindoor. But the outfit is apparently not a new one. The actress reportedly wore the exact same outfit for her chooda ceremony last year during the wedding. Soon after photos of her visiting the Golden Temple were out, fans of Deepika started tweeting pictures from the ceremony last year.

Their anniversary celebration looked to be in line with how they were wedded. On November 14, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer first took vows in traditional Konkani-South Indian style, followed by a big fat Punjabi wedding the next day.

It is said that the couple dated for about six years before getting hitched. The much-in-love couple got married at a private wedding at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The wedding ceremony was held for two days, November 14 and 15. The couple got married in a Konkani as well as Sindhi style weddings, to respect both the cultures.

