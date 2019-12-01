Deepika Padukone Refused to do 3 Films with Ranveer Singh: Report
While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given some of their most powerful performances together that are also blockbuster hits, the actress has decided to take some time-off before she is cast with hubby once again.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s have pulled off blockbusters when paired opposite each other, thanks to their personal chemistry. However, the latter has rejected three movies back to back with her hubby for the same reason.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Piku actress has rejected three films back to back, where she was approached to feature with Ranveer, since she does not want to "over expose" her couple appeal!
Ranveer and Deepika have starred in three movies in total, namely Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The movies have been some of the career defining performance for both the actors.
The rumours of Deepika and Ranveer dating too had started around the filming of their first movie together, which gave them a whole new fan base that looked forward to the in-love couple on- screen. The two will once again be seen playing man and wife in Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial '83. Ranveer will be playing Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.
Nevertheless, both Deepika and Ranveer are powerful actors individually and have their plates full with projects. Deepika might be signing a project which stars Rishi Kapoor in the main lead, the same report states.
Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 release Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey where she plays the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Post that, her April release ’83 is also highly speculated.
She will also be starring as the lead character from epic Mahabharat-- Draupadi-- in a feature film.
Ranveer, on the other hand, is preparing for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced under the Yash Raj Films banner.
