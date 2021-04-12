Deepika Padukone Resigns as MAMI Chairperson

Actress Deepika Padukone took over the role of the Chairperson of Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) in 2019. However, on Monday, Deepika took to Instagram to announce that she has decided to step down from the post.

In a statement on Instagram stories, Deepika wrote, “Being on the board of MAMI and serving as chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home," she wrote.

“I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires. I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime,” she concluded the statement.

In her opening statement in 2019, Deepika had said, Cinema has the power to make us less lonely when we are. In the age of digital streaming and social media that is slowly but surely is isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and most importantly without fear. As an artiste who truly believes in the power of cinema, I say we need this more than ever before.”

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with Ranveer Singh. She is also shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

She also has Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipe-line.

