Deepika Padukone Responds to Influencer Freddy Birdy's 'Sexist' Comment on Her Clothes, Netizens Hail Actress

Deepika Padukone took a subtle dig at famous influencer Freddy Birdy for his comment on the size of clothes of Ananya Panday and Deepika for Gehraiyaan promotions. For the uninitiated, Freddy shared a sarcastic post on the promotional events of the film and wrote, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches."

A few moments after this, the actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a post that read, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." Deepika’s comment went viral within seconds and netizens hailed her for her comeback. Following this, Freddy switched his Instagram account from public to private.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

What's wrong is how so many losers like Freddy Birdy let go passing wrong comments on a womans outfit and then say arre joke tha…he is a public figure and doing it in social media imagine what bullies like him do in private— The Gal Next Door (@_thegalnextd00r) January 29, 2022

TELL HER TO CALL FREDDY BIRDY OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and show the world why men are trash— DP (@deepikapfp10) January 29, 2022

That freddy birdy is shit, One comment said "Deepika is insecure and hence competing with Ananya in terms of clothes" and he liked that comment. Now don't defend him saying the post is just humour,otherwise y would he like that comment? Idiot. A**ho**— Cinema Therapy (@moviesadmirer) January 29, 2022

I don't think this Freddy birdy will never want to mess with deepika again, he knows if he does deepika and her fans will eat him alive — deepveers fangirl (@TiaRaheja) January 30, 2022

@deepikapadukone and y'all this is my woman slapping freddy birdy and the gang.‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9grGXcRchZ— Tarun - Gehraiyan (@TarVampirehunt) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur was called out on Twitter by a user who pointed out that the actress have liked Freddy’s sexist post. She later issued a clarification that read, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and Slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!"

Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and Slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika.Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!— Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) January 29, 2022

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11. It is directed by Shakun Batra.

