Deepika Padukone Resumes Shoot for Shakun Batra Directorial: Report

Deepika Padukone has been in the limelight after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case after her name came up in some of the drugs chats.

While the NCB interrogation is still going on, Deepika is reported to have resumed her shooting in Goa for the Shakun Batra directorial. As reported by ABP Live, the actress will join the cast including Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi from Wednesday.

The film’s shoot has already been started mid-September while Deepika had to fly down from Goa on September 25 after her chats with her business manager Karishma Prakash were found during Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

According to reports, Deepika and Karishma both were grilled by NCB and have admitted to their 2017 WhatsApp chats. However, the investigating agency has not found any development in the case till now. Apart from Deepika many other Bollywood celebs including, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also summoned by NCB.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in National Geographic's documentary Mega Icons Season 2 where she talked about her early days, her journey and other aspects of life. While talking about her old school days the actress revealed how she followed strict routine as she had to wake up around 5 am and go for physical conditioning and then go to school. She also revealed that she had no time for late nights, movies and TV. The actress also shared glimpses of the episode on her social media.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will be next seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in '83 where she will play the character Romi Dev, the wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev. The movie is based on the historic victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 world cup.