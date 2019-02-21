LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready

Deepika Padukone shared some 'beauty secrets' of husband Ranveer Singh at an awards function , saying that the actor takes a bizarre amount of time to get ready.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
Image: Instgram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might turn up the heat with their pictures on social media, but they will often remind you of how cool they are as a couple. At a beauty awards on Wednesday, Deepika left no stone unturned in poking fun at Ranveer in front of the audience.

When asked about Ranveer's 'beauty secrets', Deepika was candid enough to reveal that her husband takes much more time than her to get ready. “He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed...” As the audience erupted in laughter, she clarified, “I said longer to get into bed.”



The duo was awarded the Beautiful Couple Of The Year title at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday and pictures and are doing the rounds of the internet already. Deepika also won the ‘Woman of the Year’ award.

Wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline, Deepika looked spectacular as she received the award. Ranveer complimented her look, sporting a dark pink, floral printed western formal suit.



This is the first time Deepika has shared a picture of the couple together ever since their Mumbai reception, and fans are tripping over them already. Many Bollywood celebs also reacted to the photos. Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and Zareen Khan were some of the first celebs to react to the photos.

