English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
Deepika Padukone shared some 'beauty secrets' of husband Ranveer Singh at an awards function , saying that the actor takes a bizarre amount of time to get ready.
Image: Instgram
Loading...
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might turn up the heat with their pictures on social media, but they will often remind you of how cool they are as a couple. At a beauty awards on Wednesday, Deepika left no stone unturned in poking fun at Ranveer in front of the audience.
When asked about Ranveer's 'beauty secrets', Deepika was candid enough to reveal that her husband takes much more time than her to get ready. “He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed...” As the audience erupted in laughter, she clarified, “I said longer to get into bed.”
The duo was awarded the Beautiful Couple Of The Year title at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday and pictures and are doing the rounds of the internet already. Deepika also won the ‘Woman of the Year’ award.
Wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline, Deepika looked spectacular as she received the award. Ranveer complimented her look, sporting a dark pink, floral printed western formal suit.
This is the first time Deepika has shared a picture of the couple together ever since their Mumbai reception, and fans are tripping over them already. Many Bollywood celebs also reacted to the photos. Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and Zareen Khan were some of the first celebs to react to the photos.
Follow @News18Movies for more
When asked about Ranveer's 'beauty secrets', Deepika was candid enough to reveal that her husband takes much more time than her to get ready. “He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed...” As the audience erupted in laughter, she clarified, “I said longer to get into bed.”
View this post on Instagram
Deepika shares hubby Ranveer’s beauty secrets and more : "He takes ‘Longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready , longer to get into bed... I said longer to GET INTO BED guys 😂😂" ديبيكا تشارك بعض عادات زوجها : هو يأخذ وقت طويل بالحمام ، وقت طويل ليجهز ،وقت طويل ليأتي للسرير (ينام) انا قلت انه يأخذ وقت طويل ليأتي للسرير 😂😂😂 متتت ضحك وهو جالس يصفق #deepveer
The duo was awarded the Beautiful Couple Of The Year title at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday and pictures and are doing the rounds of the internet already. Deepika also won the ‘Woman of the Year’ award.
Wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline, Deepika looked spectacular as she received the award. Ranveer complimented her look, sporting a dark pink, floral printed western formal suit.
This is the first time Deepika has shared a picture of the couple together ever since their Mumbai reception, and fans are tripping over them already. Many Bollywood celebs also reacted to the photos. Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and Zareen Khan were some of the first celebs to react to the photos.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Bhumi Pednekar Turns the Tables on Netizens With These Hilarious 'Sonchiriya' Memes
- Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets a Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results